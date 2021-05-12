A LOCKSMITH from Pontypool has launched a new business this month, which he said has given him hope after a difficult lockdown.

Calum Greig has launched ‘Pops Locks’, a locksmith company based in Torfaen and the surrounding areas offering domestic, commercial and automotive locksmith services.

Mr Greig said he was struggling with his mental health during lockdown, but with the help of Communities for Work and Careers Wales, he completed a master locksmith course, enabling him to launch his new business.

“My situation before engaging with the project was dire and I was suffering from a mental health illness,” he said. “Throughout the Covid pandemic, as lockdown intensified, mental health problems arose and I couldn't see a way forward.

“The project has supported me immensely and Trina (his Communities for Work adult mentor) has been amazing throughout.

“My future now has hope more than ever, I would definitely recommend this project to anyone who has the drive to get and do it."

Mr Greig received support from his Communities for Work adult mentor with business mentoring, equipment for his business, a DBS application and support with a range of marketing items such as van signs, leaflets and business cards.

Communities for Work employability manager Victoria Dyer said: “This is a perfect example of mentors utilising their extensive skills and experience to listen to our participants and work towards an employment plan that suits health needs, hours of employment and the most appropriate employment environment.

“We are so pleased for Calum and how he has been supported to follow his dreams through a considered and sustainable approach.

“There is so much support available through the project, from mentor support, training and support to overcome a range of barriers, I would encourage people to get in touch and see how we can help."

For more information the support available, visit cfwplustorfaen.co.uk, call 01633 648312 or search for it on Facebook.