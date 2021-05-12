FORMER Monmouth MS Nick Ramsay has said that he is experiencing a "mixture of sadness and pride" after losing out in Friday's Senedd Election.

Mr Ramsay had represented the Monmouth constituency for 14 years as a Conservative, and, for the final few months of his tenure, an Independent MS.

However, on Friday, May 7, he lost out to the Conservatives' Peter Fox who will become the new MS for the region.

Mr Ramsay, who ran as an Independent candidate after being deselected by the constituency Conservative Party, finished the day in sixth place, with 1,293 votes.

However, he said that it had been "an enormous privilege to represent to represent the Monmouth constituency for the last 14 years".

“Obviously I feel a mixture of sadness and pride," he said.

"Sadness that I didn’t get the chance to continue the job of fighting for Monmouthshire’s interests in the Welsh Parliament, but proud of the kind and generous people I have represented.

“During my time as the Assembly/Senedd Member I’ve dealt with thousands of constituency cases and hopefully assisted many people in their day to day lives.”

He recalled one occasion where he was approached by a constituent who thanked him for securing an innovative cancer treatment, “without which he told me there was no way he would be with us today”.

Mr Ramsay said: “Those moments must rank as the most moving to any elected politician and I was certainly blown away by it.

“At the end of the day that’s what the job is all about.”

He said that it had been “an honour” to become the first elected chair of the Public Accounts Committee, holding the Welsh Government to account across many policy areas.

“Many Welsh Government officials told me that they found appearing before the committee immensely challenging but recognised the importance of scrutiny in securing value for money for the taxpayer,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed working with all parties on the committee and believe that sensible, constructive opposition is the only way ahead for Welsh politics.

“That’s what the vast majority of the public want - the Senedd is becoming a great vehicle for a new type of politics and I believe it will go from strength to strength in the years ahead.

“That can only be a good thing for the people of Monmouthshire and the people of Wales.”

Mr Ramsay issued his thanks to the people of the constituency of Monmouth for having elected him at three consecutive Senedd elections.

“I’d particularly like to thank those who supported me under the unusual local circumstances which led to me standing as an Independent candidate in the recent election,” he said.

“I know many people felt torn and it’s a shame it had to come to that. You supported my family and I nonetheless and I will always be grateful to you for that.”

Mr Ramsay wished his successor, Peter Fox MS, “the best of luck and hope he enjoys the role as much as I have”.

“I now look forward to new challenges and continuing to stand up for the people of this beautiful corner of Wales in any way I can,” he said.

“The future’s untouched yet – let’s grab it with both hands.”