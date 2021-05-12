A BURGLAR was brought to justice after CCTV images caught him feeding a llama at a popular tourist attraction.

The footage capturing James Fisher taking time out with Larry during a raid at Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire led to his downfall.

After pictures were released by the Argus in an appeal for information, a police community support officer recognised the thief and the 30-year-old was soon arrested.

Fisher, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed after Cardiff Crown Court heard he carried out a serious of night-time rural burglaries throughout Monmouthshire.

A quad bike, chainsaws and hedge trimmers were among goods worth more than £6,000 stolen by the defendant, prosecutor Nicholas Gedge said.

Six properties in the Usk area and Mathern, near Chepstow, were broken into by Fisher and an accomplice who has not been identified by police.

Mr Gedge said: “These burglaries were professionally carried out. They were planned and targeted.”

He added: “In the raid at Raglan Farm Park, around £100 in cash was stolen from a catering trailer.

“CCTV stills taken of the burglars were circulated on Facebook and by the South Wales Argus in an online story.

One of the CCTV images which led to James Fisher being identified

“From these, a police community support officer identified the defendant.”

Fisher was arrested when officers pulled him over on the slip road of junction 23 of the M4 at Magor.

Police found bolt cutters in the van which forensically linked him to some of the crimes.

This vehicle, worth around £2,000, has now been seized and will be sold to help compensate his victims.

One complainant described how he had since spent £7,000 to improve security at his property.

Another victim said: “I feel annoyed and vulnerable.”

The defendant admitted six counts of burglary.

The offences took place between February 19 and February 27, 2020.

Fisher has eight previous convictions for 14 offences.

These include handling stolen goods, producing cannabis, unlawful wounding and theft.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said his client, a father, had not been in trouble since 2015.

His barrister told the court: “He got into financial difficulties and that caused him to slip back into his old ways.”

He asked for the defendant’s early guilty pleas to be taken into consideration.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Fisher: “These burglaries were committed in remote areas and where people can feel vulnerable.

“You went equipped for burglary.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge after his release from prison.