THIS dramatic dashcam footage shows how two people “were lucky they weren’t killed” after their car was flipped onto its roof.
Video: Crown Prosecution Service
Gareth Wollan, 29, from Newport, was jailed for six months after he admitted dangerous driving on the M48 between Chepstow and the M4 interchange near Magor.
Miraculously, the man and woman emerged without serious injuries from their in Kia Picanto after it overturned.
Wollan, of White Ash Glade, Caerleon, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.
Jailing him, Judge DJ Hale told the defendant: “It was fortunate there were no serious injuries or even death.
“We could be talking about years in prison not months.”
The footage, which was supplied by the Crown Prosecution Service, was shown at Cardiff Crown Court.