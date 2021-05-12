A CHEPSTOW transport group has branded cuts to the rail schedule "not acceptable" after it emerged services stopping at the town's station would be reduced by more than half.
In its latest timetable Cross Country Trains has cut around three quarters of trains stopping at Chepstow compared to pre-Covid timetables.
The decision is, according to Transition Chepstow, made "more ridiculous" as the trains passing through Chepstow must then wait at Gloucester.
"In an age where more sustainable transport is being promoted, this makes no sense and reduces access to trains for Chepstow residents and visitors," said Tim Melville, coordinator at Transition Chepstow.
"The train service is a lifeline for many residents which is being cut.
"Cross Country Trains will also lose income by picking up additional passengers.
"Transition Chepstow has written Tom Joyner, Cross Country’s Managing Director for comment.
"This cut is not acceptable."
According to Transition Chepstow, eight of the 16 'up trains' and nine of the 13 'down trains' have not been reinstated.
A spokesperson for CrossCountry said: “We are increasing the number of stops at these stations from May, although a return to the previous number will not happen immediately.
"To so this safely and to prevent delays because of the continuing problems from the previous landslip, we’ll be adding these in gradually to assess the impact on our customers’ journeys.”