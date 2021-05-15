FOR the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers’ big days down the years. If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Here is Wendy Bryant and Malcolm Prothero on their wedding day, May 16, 1981, at St Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church, Ringland. They are celebrating their ruby wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Pete Brown sent in this picture of his aunt June Farr's wedding to Jim Duggan from Bolt Street in 1957. The reception was held in the Dockers Club nearby.
Douglas Lance James sent in this picture of a double-wedding of his late mother (nee Doris May Baynham) and her sister (nee Gladys Maud Baynham) who were married at St John's Church Maindee in 1933