THIS week is Mental Health Awareness week and charities across South Wales are getting involved in a variety of ways.

Behind the annual campaign is the Mental Health Foundation who have organised the week for the past 21 years.

Duffryn resident Ruth has spoken about how nature has benefited her mental health. Watch her story here:

MHF associate director in Wales Jenny Burns believes this year’s theme - nature - has a powerful role to play in sustaining good mental health.

She said: “The key messages this week are that being around nature does your mental health good, connecting with nature can prevent ill mental health and that everybody should have access to nature.

“Our research has shown it has been a top way to sustain good mental health. Nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of Welsh adults said being close to nature improved their mood and two thirds said it increased a sense of wonder and calm.”

People are encouraged to engage with the campaign by sharing their stories and images on social media using the hashtags #ConnectWithNature and #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek.

The importance of ensuring good mental health has become even more relevant during the pandemic and Ms Burns hopes we can sustain this message as we move out of lockdown.

She continued: “The pandemic has really shone a light on the importance of community and highlighted how nature plays an important part in our wellbeing.

“There wasn’t a lot of things we could do so being able to get out in nature, whether with your household or on your own, has been real benefit.

“Now it’s about fostering this in our lives, looking after and connecting with our natural spaces.

“We are calling on councils and governments to consider nature an integrated part of our society and looking at safety as well. Twenty-five per cent of women in Wales felt unsafe when they were out in nature.”