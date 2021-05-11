CLLR David Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Newport for the year, following the council’s annual general meeting (AGM) this evening.
Cllr Williams represents the Graig ward and has been on the council since 2012.
The incoming mayor was due to serve as mayor last year, but he deferred for a year.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the formal robing ceremony has been delayed until it is safe for it to take place.
Speaking at the council’s AGM Cllr Williams said it was a “great honour” to accept the nominator of mayor.
The leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd, was also re-elected during the AGM.
Nominating Cllr Williams for the mayor role, Cllr Mudd said: “I’m delighted to nominated Cllr Williams for this role for this forthcoming year.
“Cllr Williams is Newport born and bred and I know he’s incredibly proud to be given this opportunity to serve his home city.”
The leader of the opposition and Newport council’s Conservative leader, Cllr Matthew Evans, also sent his “best wishes” to Cllr Williams.
Cllr Williams has nominated Newport mind and thee Friends of Greater Gwent Youth Music as his chosen charities for the year.
Cllr Martyn Kellaway will serve as deputy mayor.
Cllr Williams replaces the outgoing Cllr Tom Suller, who was emotional when he thanked everyone and spoke about his year as mayor.
Cllr Mudd also announced her cabinet for the forthcoming year at the AGM.
It is as follows:
- Deputy leader and Cabinet member for city services and member development – Cllr Roger Jeavons
- Cabinet member for social services – Cllr Paul Cockeram
- Cabinet member for regulatory services – Cllr Ray Truman
- Cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism and group business manager – Cllr Deb Harvey
- Cabinet member for assets – Cllr Majid Rahman
- Cabinet member for communities and resources – Cllr David Mayer
- Cabinet member for education – Cllr Deb Davies
- Cabinet member for sustainable development – Cllr Jason Hughes