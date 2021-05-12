PEOPLE travelling from Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal will have to quarantine before coming into Wales, after new guidance has been issued.

Vaughan Gething, minister for health and social services, announced to Senedd Members yesterday that the three countries would be added to the 'red list'.

This means all direct flights between Wales and these countries have been banned, and travellers must enter Wales through a designated port in England or Scotland, remaining in quarantine there for 10 days before travelling onto Wales.

READ MORE:

Mr Gething said: "The current arrangements for travel within the Common Travel Area (UK, Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands) are unchanged so travel without isolation is still permitted.

"The latest JBC risk assessment (May 6) for Maldives, Nepal and Turkey shows that the risks have increased and they should be added to the red list of countries.

"This would mean that direct flights would be banned and travellers would not be permitted entry to Wales, but instead would have to enter through a designated port in England or Scotland and remain in managed quarantine there for 10 days before travelling onto Wales."

The changes came into effect from 4am this morning (Wednesday, May 12).

As well as causing issues for holidaymakers and those travelling for business, Turkey being added to the 'red list' could effect football fans who have tickets for the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29.

However, talks are in place to move the final so fans from the UK can attend, with Wembley and Porto's Estadio do Dragao mooted as possible replacement venues.