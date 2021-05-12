A SERIES of parklet seating areas for people visiting the cafes and shops in Caldicot will soon all be in place.
Caldicot Town Team are planning on installing five sets of the parklets across the town.
However, to date only two sets are in place.
Voluntary director Aaron Reeks has branded a nationwide surge in demand for the parklets a "perfect storm", but says that installation delays should soon be sorted.
"Every town has been putting in orders," he said.
"I would have liked to have had them sooner, but demand across the country has been a perfect storm.
"They're looking good. Really pleased."
The project has been funded by the Welsh Government through the Transforming Towns fund.
The parklets will be installed around the town centre - outside Greggs, the Baguette Shop and the former Fratellis site.
However, the latter is still on hold.
"Response has been really positive on social media so far," said Mr Reeks
"They will be for the use of businesses like coffee shops.
"The plan is for them to be there for some time.
"Businesses are encouraged to play their part in maintaining them."