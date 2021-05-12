THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths confirmed today by Public Health Wales - with just 22 new cases reported.
Four of these have been reported in the Gwent region.
The death toll throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic in Wales is 5,557, with 959 of these deaths occurring in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 22 newly reported cases, two were reported in Newport and two in Caerphilly. No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire or Torfaen.
Public Health Wales' total number of cases, reported to them throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, now stands at 211,983, with 41,645 of these in Gwent.
OTHER NEWS:
- Coronavirus: Wales pubs & restaurants can serve groups of six indoors from Monday
- Three countries added to 'red list' - travellers to isolate before entering Wales
- How Larry the llama helped to catch a Newport burglar
The breakdown of newly reported cases, according to Public Health Wales data, is as follows:
- Caerphilly - 2
- Newport - 2
- Anglesey - 1
- Conwy - 1
- Gwynedd - 3
- Cardiff - 2
- Vale of Glamorgan - 3
- Bridgend - 1
- Merthyr Tydfil - 1
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 2
- Carmarthenshire - 1
- Swansea - 3
Any Welsh locations not mentioned in the above list have no newly reported cases of coronavirus today based on Public Health Wales statistics.