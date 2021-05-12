WITNESSES are being sought for an assault that took place in a pub beer garden.
Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses of an assault which took place in a Newport pub's beer garden on May Bank Holiday weekend.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The assault occurred outside at the Three Horseshoes pub, Pillmawr Road, Newport at around 9.30pm on Sunday, May 2.
"The victim, a man in his 20s, attended hospital for treatment. He sustained injuries including a broken jaw."
OTHER NEWS:
- How Larry the llama helped to catch a Newport burglar
- In the Dock: Speeding drivers from across Gwent punished in court
- Boss fractured ex-employee’s eye socket after turning up at his new workplace
The spokesperson continued: "Two men aged 27 and 26, both from Newport, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
"We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward."
Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2100153758 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.