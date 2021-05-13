Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council is to temporarily close the subway at Devon Place for investigation works to the subway to be completed. This is an extension of an order which came into force on November 2, 2020 and which would have expired on May 1, 2021. It has been extended until November 1, 2021 or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier. The alternative route is Devon Place, Godfrey Road, Clytha Park Road and Queensway.

* Forest Traffic Services, of Broad Quay Road, Felnex Industrial Estate, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra 11 goods vehicles at the operating centre at Forest Traffic Services, at the same address.

* R&RC Bond, trading as Bond International Ltd of 1 General Street, Pocklington Industrial Estate, Pocklington, York, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 2, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, as an operating centre for seven goods vehicles and two trailers, and to use Units 5a & 5b, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow, as an operating centre for seven goods vehicles and two trailers.

* Robertsons Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Dorothy Ann Joyce Watkins (deceased), formerly of 6 Western Avenue, Newport, who died on July 24, 2020.

* Lloyds Bank plc, Lancing, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Mtsusuke Harada (deceased), formerly of Holybush Way, Ty Coch, Cwmbran, who died on Febuary 26, 2021.

* Caerphilly County Borough Council is looking to dispose of 131 square metres of land adjoining Dan-y-Coed, Glanhowy Road, Wyllie, so it can be incorporated into the garden of the adjoining property.

* Pontymister Welfare Bowls Club has to Caerphilly County Borough Council for a variation of a club premises certificate in respect of the Pontymister Welfare Bowls Club, of Ty Isaf Park Bowls Pavilion, Pontymister, Risca. It is proposed to add the outside bowling green for the consumption of alcohol as part of the licensing area. Extend provision of alcohol hours until 11.30pm for both on and off sales. Add provision of recorded and live music to 11.30pm.

* Neil Schwartz - Personalised Boutique has applied to Newport City Council for off the premises for the sale by retail of alcohol during the hours Monday to Sunday 8.30am to 4.30pm.

* The Welsh Government is instigating a temporary prohibition of vehicles with a weight of more than 44 tonnes between Junction 25a and Junction 28 of the M4. This is so that structural work on the Ebbw River bridge on the motorway can be carried out. The alternative route is via the A48 eastbound to re-join the M4 eastbound at Junction 24 and the alternative route westbound is via the A48 from Junction 24 to re-join the M4 westbound at Junction 28. Or alternatively from Junction 25A proceed eastbound to Junction 24 to follow the diversion route. It is expected that the prohibition, which will be signed accordingly, will be in force from 0.01 on May 25 until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.

* Harding Evans, Newport, is looking for anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Phyllis Maud Amelia Harrison (otherwise Phyllis Maud Amelia Harrison, Phyllis Maud Amelia Woodley, Phyllis Maud Amelia Harrison-Woodley) (deceased), formerly of Llantarnam Lodge Care Home, Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, and formerly of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, who died on July 28, 2020.

* Rubin Lewis O'Brien, of Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Betty Thurston (otherwise known as Elizabeth) (deceased), formerly of 24 The Highway, Oakfield, Cwmbran, who died on November 5, 2020.

* We Spirit of Wales Ltd of Unit 16-16A Greenwich Road, Maesglas Industrial Estate, Newport, has applied to Newport City Council to vary the Premises Licence: Sale of alcohol (inc off sales); and recorded music Mon to Sun 9am to 11pm.

* The Welsh Government is imposing a temporary prohibition of traffic on the A449 and A40 trunk roads from the Coldra interchange in Newport to the Wales/England border in Monmouthshire. This is for work to be undertaken on or near the A449 and A40.

The order will come into force on June 2, 2021 and will operate overnight (8pm to 6am) on an intermittent basis for a maximum of 18 months.

Advance notice of closures will be displayed before the work starts.

The order will be to temporarily:

Prohibit all vehicles, other than those being used by the emergency services or for the works, from proceeding on the lengths of the two roads as specified and to use the alternative routes

To impose a 50mph, 40mph or 10mph speed limit as specified. The 10mph limit will operate during convoy working and no overtaking will be permitted at these times.

Temporary prohibition and alternative routes:

The length of the A449 from its junction at the Coldra to the centre point of the A449 and A40 Raglan interchange, Monmouthshire. the alternative route for non-motorway northbound vehicles is via the westbound A48 SDR to Grove Park roundabout, A4042 to Hardwick roundabout and eastbound A40 to Raglan interchange. Vice versa for southbound traffic.

The length of the A449 northbound and southbound exit and entry slips roads at Usk interchange and also at Raglan interchange. The alternative routes for slip road closures will be signed with appropriate diversion signs and will be via the northbound/southbound A449 and/or A40 as appropriate.

Temporary speed limits and no overtaking

The length of the A449 and A40 road which extend from the junction at the Coldra, Newport, to the centre point of Chapel lane over-bridge north of Monmouth.

* An application has been made to Natural Resources Wales by Associated British Ports to licence a previously exempt abstraction. The application is for a full licence to abstract water from the River Ebbw at Bassaleg Weir, Newport. The proposal is to abstract water to supply the Newport docks, all year.