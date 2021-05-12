A BURGLAR who targeted the residents of a sheltered complex for elderly people in a series of night-time break-ins.
Kevin Hallett, 32, raided the flats of vulnerable people at the United Welsh-run homes in the New Tredegar area of Caerphilly.
Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the father-of-six also burgled a disabled elderly woman while she was in bed at her Tirphil house.
He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The prosecution’s case is that this involved the defendant embarking on a mini crime spree.
“The defendant targeted vulnerable members of the public who were unknow to him.”
The items he stole included a tablet, mobile phone, handbag and car keys.
Hallett, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary.
The defendant also admitted two attempted burglaries and the theft of a £200 Samsung mobile phone.
The offences were committed on February 7.
He was also in breach of a suspended jail sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.
Mr Gobir said Hallett had 28 previous convictions for 52 offences including a number for burglary.
Julia Cox, representing the defendant, said: “This was desperate offending.
"He has a long-term heroin addiction.”
His barrister told how he suffers from schizophrenia and was the father of six children.
She added her client’s best mitigation was his early guilty pleas.
Judge Neil Bidder QC told the defendant: “The targeting of elderly and infirm and vulnerable victims are extremely serious offences.
“These were not particularly sophisticated offences.
“They were committed by a man with a long-term heroin addiction.
He jailed Hallett for three years, nine months and two weeks.
The defendant was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge after his release from prison.
