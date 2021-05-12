THE nine-year-old boy who died after apparently being struck by lightning on a football field in Blackpool has been named in reports as Jordan Banks.

Officers from Blackpool police were called shortly after 5pm on Tuesday to fields near to School Road to reports a child had been injured.

Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police said on Tuesday evening, although inquiries are still ongoing, it is believed the boy was struck by lightning.

The boy’s family are being supported by officers after tributes were paid to Jordan following his death.

In a tribute on Facebook, Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club said: “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce that the tragic incident yesterday involved one of our own players.

“Jordan of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

“Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.

“The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community.

“We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss.

“The Club will be working with the FA to support the family and anyone touched by this tragedy and ensure they get the help they need.

“At this time, whilst we come to terms with this most devastating loss, we will not be making any further comment.

“Fly High Young Man, Sleep Tight and God Bless.”

In a statement posted online Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club said: “It is with deepest regret that we have to report the news that the young boy who was struck by lightning earlier this evening has sadly passed away.

“The tragic incident happened on our home ground at Common Edge playing fields but it was not during a club training session.

“As a club, we are heartbroken and we offer our deepest condolences to the boy’s family.

“Spirit of Youth is a family and we are entrenched in the local community, and we will give whatever support is required to both the family and to those that were with him at the time.

“We would ask that people respect the privacy of the family at this most tragic of times.

“Rest In Peace young man.”

Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton of Lancashire Police said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”