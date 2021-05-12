UNPAID carers in Wales can now order rapid coronavirus self-test kits even if they are not showing any symptoms.

They can order rapid lateral flow Covid-19 tests online or can collect from certain test sites across Wales, with no appointment needed.

Vaughan Gething, minister for health and social services, said: “I’m pleased to announce that unpaid carers can access home testing kits either by ordering online or collecting from a convenient location.

“This will help to protect them and those they care for and provide reassurance as we continue to ease restrictions.”

It comes as the Welsh Government looks to improve the availability of asymptomatic testing to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Volunteers and those who are unable to work from home have been able to order a self-test kit to be delivered directly to their home since April 26.

About one in three people who test positive for coronavirus do not have symptoms but can still infect others, which means asymptomatic testing is an important way to keep people safe as restrictions are easing.

Each person will routinely be able to collect or have delivered two packs of seven rapid Covid self-test kits for home use. It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week, tested three to four days apart.