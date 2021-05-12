A MAN barred from Newport city centre has been jailed for defying his ban.
Paul Andrew Gerry, 38, was locked up after being found in Commercial Street and High Street on two separate days.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the defendant was made the subject of a three-year criminal behaviour order on December 17, 2020.
This banned Gerry from Commercial Street, High Street, Friars Walk, John Frost Square, Cambrian Road and the Kingsway Centre.
The defendant, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, admitted breaching the order on April 7 and 12.
The court was told Gerry was being jailed for his “flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Gerry was sent to prison for 32 weeks and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
