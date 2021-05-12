PRINCE Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle ‘won’t last’ according to claims from Lady Victoria Hervey.

Lady Victoria, who briefly dated Prince Andrew in 1999, has spoken out about her reservations regarding the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The pair stepped back from Royal duties in 2018 and the couple have since moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie.

Meghan is expecting their second child this summer but according to Lady Victoria, 44, the couple’s courtship was “way too short”.

The daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, expressed her concerns in an interview with Closer magazine.

She said: “I think Harry and Meghan's courtship was way too short. I just don't see it lasting.

“I remember just before their wedding, I thought, ‘They'll get married, have a few kids... And she will end up wanting to be in America’.”

She added: “They were always travelling somewhere. They moved too fast.”

In March, Harry and Meghan rocked the Royal Family with a string of sensational claims in an interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

Lady Victoria had her say on the interview which she described as “pretty unreal”.

The socialite said: “The way it was done, with Prince Philip in the hospital, literally about to die. I thought it was pretty unreal.”

Last week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the second birthday of their son, who helped inspire his mother’s new picture book.

The duchess has revealed her son and husband and their special bond was the inspiration behind her first children’s publication, The Bench.

Since stepping down as working royals and moving to the US the Sussexes have forged ahead with their lives.

The couple have signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100 million, with Spotify and Netflix, that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

They have also bought a multi-million pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, launched a non-profit foundation and announced Meghan’s pregnancy, with the baby girl due in the summer, after a miscarriage last year.