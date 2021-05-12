JORDAN Banks' family have paid tribute to their “brightest star” after the nine-year-old was struck by lightning on Tuesday night.

Jordan, from Blackpool, was tragically killed after the incident on a football field shortly after 5pm.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

The family of Jordan Banks, who sadly died after being struck by lightning in Blackpool, have today paid tribute to him.

Our thoughts remain with them and everyone affected by this tragedy.

For more information, go to: https://t.co/YibJcDqoB2 pic.twitter.com/7uAJyg4xIG — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) May 12, 2021

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, Jordan’s family said: “Yesterday our worlds stopped.

“We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

“His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything.

“Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless. Goodnight beautiful boy.

“We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy.”

The boy’s family are being supported by officers after tributes were paid to Jordan following his death.

In a tribute on Facebook, Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club said: “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart we announce that the tragic incident yesterday involved one of our own players.

“Jordan of our U9 Bees, tragically passed away yesterday evening doing what he loved.

“Jordan was a shining light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone.

“The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community.

“We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by the loss.

“The Club will be working with the FA to support the family and anyone touched by this tragedy and ensure they get the help they need.

“At this time, whilst we come to terms with this most devastating loss, we will not be making any further comment.

“Fly High Young Man, Sleep Tight and God Bless.”