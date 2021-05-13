A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL JOHN BOOTH, 46, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATHEW EVANS, 22, of Laurel Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA RHODES, 25, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROSS APPLEBY, 28, of Caerau Road, Newport, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a lock knife in public.

He was ordered to pay £213 in a surcharge and costs.

ZSOLT BOGDAN, 35, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 103mph in a 50mph zone on A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAKE TINKLIN, 24, of Cwrt Yr Ysgol, Risca, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the B4251 Kendon Road, Croespenmaen.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LOUIS LAWRENCE, 50, of Sunny Croft, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge after he admitted he wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of his duty.

KATHERINE GREGORY, 65, of Chestnut Close, Machen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £449 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MELVIN RULE, 56, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £418 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with no insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID SEABOURNE, 49, of Woodside Terrace, Llanhilleth, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW SIMON TUGGEY, 73, of Mitchel Troy, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the B4293 in Llanishen.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

ELIOT MARK WILLIAMS, 29, of Lakeside Way, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM SCOTT COLSELL, 30, of Motherwell Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIAN GEOFFREY EVANS, 44, of Oak Road, Blaina, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

RICHARD SAM FORWARD, 32, of E Row, Forge Side, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA TANNER, 22, of Kingfisher Close, Trowbridge, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Caerleon Road in Newport with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUIS MILLS, 41, of Larch Grove, Malpas, Newport, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Risca Road in Rogerstone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON O'NEIL, 49, of Welsh Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN JACKSON, 27, of Hendre Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for having a defective tyre on Cardiff Road in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.