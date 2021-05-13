A DRUG dealer was caught by plainclothes police while they investigated reports of addicts travelling from Bridgend to buy heroin in Newport because it was cheaper.

Paul Richards was arrested at Discovery Park off Malpas Road in the city after officers spotted him acting suspiciously in a Ford Focus car.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had hidden 12 wraps of heroin in his boxer shorts.

She said: “On March 11, 2020, plainclothes officers were on Malpas Road acting on suspicions that people were travelling from Bridgend to Newport to buy heroin because it was cheaper.”

READ MORE

The class A drugs had a street value of between £155 and £280 and he also had £205 in cash.

Following a search of Richards’ home, officers found three mobile phones and more money, seizing nearly £700 in notes and coins.

Richards, 43, of Hoskins Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

He also admitted possessing crack cocaine.

The court was told the defendant pleaded guilty to the supply charge on the basis he was trafficking drugs to fund his own addition.

Richards had a previous conviction for possessing ecstasy with intent to supply but that offence was committed when he was a young man.

He also had a wounding conviction from 2015 on his record.

Scott Bowen, representing the defendant, said: “He has been grappling with his own class A drug addiction for some time.

“He was selling to continue funding this addiction.”

His barrister told of how Richards had voluntarily sought help from the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service to help him combat his substance abuse.

Mr Bowen asked for sentence to be adjourned so that a Probation Report could be prepared on his client with a view to suspending his jail term.

Judge David Wynn Morgan granted the request but warned Richards: “I wouldn’t unpack the bag yet if I were you.

“People who sell drugs go to prison.”

Sentence was adjourned to June 11 and the defendant was granted conditional bail.