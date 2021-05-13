ONE in three adults in Wales have now been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 77 per cent of Welsh adults have now received their first dose of the vaccine (1,948,683 doses) while 854,441 second doses have also been administered.

"I am extremely grateful to all our NHS colleagues and all the volunteers across Wales whose continuous hard work and dedication is making our excellent progress through our COVID-19 vaccination programme possible," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

"Soon we will have given two million first doses and one million second doses, which is truly phenomenal progress in our fight against Covid-19."

Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said, as a precautionary measure, people under 40 with no clinical risk factors who are not yet vaccinated, should be offered an alternate to Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We have immediately implemented this change into our programme," said Mr Gething.

"The appropriate vaccine will be made available at people’s appointments.

"We do not envisage that this will lead to a delay to the roll out of our vaccine programme in Wales. We are continuing to work towards the third milestone set out in our strategy, which is to offer a vaccine to everyone aged 18 and over by July 31.

"As we have regularly stated if vaccine supply allows us to move faster than we will do so.

"Everybody who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be reassured that they should receive a second dose of the same brand, irrespective of age, in line with JCVI advice. Medical exemptions may apply to a very small minority.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and remains safe and effective for the majority of the population. Over 1.2million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Wales since January, with very few cases of the rare clotting with thrombocytopenia event."

What to do if you haven't had your appointment

People in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region who have not yet received their vaccination appointment have been encouraged to contact the health board.

If you received a first dose of Pfizer vaccine between December 7 and the end of February but have not received notification of second dose, you should complete the form at abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.

For people who had an AstraZeneca first dose between January 4 and February 28 but not received notification of second dose, they should also complete a form at the website above.

If you are aged 30 and above and have not received your Covid-19 vaccination appointment, visit the 'aged 30 and above' section of the vaccine page on the health board website.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable or have underlying health conditions that would classify you as priority group 4 or 6 under the JCVI guidance, contact your GP practice if you have not received a vaccination invitation.