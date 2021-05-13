THERE are heavy delays on the westbound M4 following an accident outside of Cardiff.
Emergency services are attending an accident on the M4 between junction 32 A470 (Coryton Interchange) and junction 33 A4232 (Cardiff West And Services).
The AA is reporting the vehicles involved - a car and a van - have now been moved onto the hard shoulder.
READ MORE:
- Four vehicle crash on M4 between Magor and Newport
- Public notices: Newport underpass set to be closed
- Watch: Newport road closed after crash involving pedestrian
Traffic on the motorway is queuing back as far as Lisvane, just after junction 30 for Cardiff Gate.
The delays are also causing heavy delays in the surrounding areas, with congestion all the way up to Nantgarw on the A470 for traffic heading into Cardiff and very slow traffic on A48 Western Avenue heading westbound out of Cardiff.