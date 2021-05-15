Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Danielle Murphy, of Cwmbran, has shared this picture of Tink, who has lived with her for three years. Tink is a five-year-old guinea pig who came from a breeder.

This is Pepper, who is 17 and has lived with Roger Morgan, of Cwmbran, since he was eight weeks old. He shares his cage with his twin Chilli. He is a cockatiel. He loves the company of people being around. He knows the sound of the car pulling up and you can hear him calling in the street. He came from a local person who bred birds for pleasure.

Amy Burgess, of Caerphilly, sent in this picture of Enzo, a Cavachon, who has been part of the family for four years.

This is Lily who has lived with Jacqueline Mullen, of Nantyglo, for five years after coming from a rescue centre.

Daisy, the moggy, lives with Lisa in Mountain Ash. She's been part of the family for more than seven years.