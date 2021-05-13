A MAN reportedly threatened a Newport shopkeeper with a screwdriver after he was told he could not buy any alcohol.

The man entered the Premier Stores in Alexandra Road at around 5am on Tuesday, May 11 and attempted to buy alcohol from the shop, outside of the licensed hours.

The man reportedly threatened the shopkeeper with a screwdriver after he was informed that the item could not be purchased at that time.

He then left the shop, heading in the direction of Commercial Street.

Gwent Police would like to speak with the man pictured below following the incident, and have encouraged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"We’re appealing for information after receiving a report of an attempted robbery in Newport on Tuesday 11 May at around 5.10am," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

Gwent Police have asked to speak with this man following an attempted robbery in Newport. Picture: Gwent Police

"The man is described as white, around 5’ 5” tall, of slim build and aged between 20 and 22. He was wearing a blue coat at the time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like this man who was in the store at the time to get in touch with us as they could have details that might assist our investigation.

"Anyone with information that could help our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100163810.

"You can also send us a message via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."