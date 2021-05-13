PAYPAL users across the country have been warned over changes to legal agreements that will apply to every user.

The online transaction service has issued emails to users warning them of the changes coming to their accounts.

It read: "We're making some changes to our legal agreements that will apply to you.

“There is no action needed from you today, but if you would like to learn more, you can find details about these changes, when they apply and what you can do if you want to decline the changes on our Policy Updates page."

They add "You can also view these changes by visiting paypal.com/uk, clicking 'Legal' at the bottom of the page and then selecting 'Policy Updates'.

"If you have questions about any of these changes or your account, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us.

"Thank you for using PayPal. Sincerely, Paypal."

It comes as eBay warned millions of customers over new rules coming o the online retailer this month where sellers will no longer be paid via their Paypal account.

New rules from May 31 will see changes to its payment system and new restrictions on controversial listings.

Expenses and fees deducted at the point of sale. Previously these charges have been deducted in a monthly billing statement.

The remaining balance will then be transferred directly to the seller’s bank account, rather than their PayPal account, meaning that sellers will be required to use a bank transfer to claim their earnings.

The changes mean that buyers will have more options to purchase items with, including; Google Pay, Apple Pay and PayPal.