THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like murder, manslaughter and dealing drugs.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Ellis Seivwright
Jhaid Uddin
Crack cocaine dealer Ellis Seivwright and his runner Jhaid Uddin were jailed for a total of eight years after they were caught drug trafficking in Newport.
The pair were selling, on average, nearly £15,000 worth of the class A drug on the city’s streets every month.
Seivwright was jailed for five and a half years and Uddin for two and a half years.
Michael Summers
Drug dealer Michael Summers told arresting police officers, ‘What’s the big deal? I’m only selling a bit of weed!’
The 29-year-old, from Undy, Monmouthshire, was caught selling cannabis for the third time.
He was sent to prison for nine months.
Euan Peters
Perry Dunwell
Conlan Dunnion
Three men were found guilty after a trial of the brutal slaying of a drug dealer who died a week after being savagely robbed in his flat.
Euan Peters was convicted of murdering 22-year-old Shafiul Islam in Newport while Perrie Dunwell and Conlan Dunnion were found guilty of manslaughter.
Peters, 42, of Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum tariff of 33 years.
Dunwell, 33, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, was jailed for 13 years and nine months.
Dunnion, 23, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, was locked up for nine years and six months.