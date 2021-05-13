MORRISONS is to set up Little Children's Libraries in its stores - including several in Gwent - to help with literacy.
And the supermarket chain has also launched a children’s book, Cedric the Seed, which shows his journey into becoming a sunflower.
It is inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic and how lives were changed in an instant but it is also a story of hope for a brighter future, and is part of the Seeds of Hope campaign the chain launched last month.
The book is being distributed to local schools by the chain’s community champions in an effort to support their literacy and learning.
There will also be a Little Children’s Library in all Morrisons stores including the Rogerstone, Newport, Cwmbran, Caerphilly and Bargoed branches, with the aim of bringing literacy to more people in the community.
They will have children’s books in good condition which have been donated, and children will be able to borrow a book from the library station and then return it when finished and borrow another.