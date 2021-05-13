HIGH street retailer Next has issued an urgent recall on three items over safety fears.
The popular retailer is recalling three girls’ nightwear products over fears they could pose a fire risk and are unsafe for customers.
Next is recalling three styles of the Lipsy Girl Jersey Nightwear as they don’t meet their “strict requirements”.
The Lipsy Girl Jersey Nightwear in the “black sleep squad” style is being recalled. The product number is P20-765.
The retailer has also withdrawn the “drama queen” style – product number P20-764 - and the “I woke up like this” style - product number R56-234.
Full product details:
- P20-765 BLACK SLEEP SQUAD\u0009LIPSY GIRL JERSEY NIGHTWEAR
- R56-243 I WOKE UP LIKE THIS\u0009LIPSY GIRL JERSEY NIGHTWEAR
- P20-764 DRAMA QUEEN\u0009LIPSY GIRL JERSEY NIGHTWEAR
Next has called on shoppers to immediately dispose of the nightdresses and contact the retailer for a full refund on the item.
In a statement, Next said: "Unfortunately it’s come to light that there’s a problem with the fabric which does not meet the required flammability requirements.
"As the nightdresses don’t meet our strict specifications, we are requesting that you dispose of the nightdresses immediately and contact us for a full refund.
"Please call us on 016 968 210* to arrange your refund.
"We're very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause."
