A 50-YEAR-OLD man is to go on trial for robbery and making threatening to kill a woman.
Clifford Kay, 50, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court to deny the allegations which are claimed to have taken place in Newport.
The defendant, of Penygraig Terrace, Pontypool, is accused of the robbery of a £259.48 Garmin dash cam and making threats to kill on October 14, 2020.
Kay’s trial is due to start at Newport Crown Court on October 14, 2021 and expected to last two days.
The defendant was represented by Stephen Thomas and the prosecution by Emma Harris.
Judge Neil Bidder QC granted the defendant unconditional bail.
