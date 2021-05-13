THERE have been no new coronavirus deaths in Gwent for 25 days.

Public Health Wales recorded 59 new cases of coronavirus in Wales today, with one further death.

15 of these cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, while the total death for the area remains at 959.

Nine of the new cases were recorded in Newport - with only Cardiff (10) recording a higher number of new cases..

A further three were recorded in Torfaen, two in Monmouthshire and one in Blaenau Gwent.

Five areas in Wales - including Caerphilly - recorded no new cases.

Newport's rolling seven-day case rate - up to May 8 - remains the highest in Wales - 27.8 per 100,000 people.

The four other local authorities in Gwent all have recorded case rates under the Welsh figure (8.9 per 100,000 people).

At the opposite end of te scale to Newport, Blaenau Gwent's case rate (1.4 per 100,000 people) is the lowest in Wales, and Torfaen's (3.2 per 100,000) is the third lowest.

Caerphilly has the eleventh lowest case rate (6.6) while Monmouthshire (8.5) has the thirteenth lowest.

It is worth noting that, with case rates currently so low, even small fluctuations in new case numbers can have a big effect on the rolling weekly case rates.

The test positivity rate for Newport in the seven days up to May 8 is 2.4 per cent. Across the whole of Wales that figure is 0.9 per cent.

Across Wales, 1,975,820 have now had their first vaccine dose, while 877,756 of these have also had their second.

Here are where today's new cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 10

Newport: 9

Carmarthenshire: 5

Swansea: 5

Bridgend: 4

Conwy: 3

Gwynedd: 3

Torfaen: 3

Wrexham: 3

Ceredigion: 2

Monmouthshire: 2

Powys: 2

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 2

Vale of Glamorgan: 2

Blaenau Gwent: 1

Flintshire: 1

Neath Port Talbot: 1

Anglesey: 0

Caerphilly: 0

Denbighshire: 0

Merthyr Tydfil: 0

Pembrokeshire: 0

Resident outside of Wales: 1