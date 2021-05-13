A BOYFRIEND swung a machete around and trashed his former partner’s home after failing to accept their long-term relationship was over.

Mark Broad “terrorised” his ex over six months when he was unable to cope with the fact their love affair had ended.

The 34-year-old, of Clos Y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was slammed by the judge who sentenced him.

Recorder Mark Powell QC told Broad: “You were waving a machete and she was petrified of you.

“She has also been living in constant fear of you.

“You embarked on a course of conduct for six months which inspired terror in her and which significantly effected her mental health.”

Meirion Davies, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had slapped his victim after going to her home in Pontypool last summer.

He said: “On August 1, 2020, at around 4.10pm, the police attended the property after receiving a 999 call.

“They had been flagged down by the victim who was upset and crying.

“She told the officers, ‘Be careful! He’s got a machete!'

“The defendant had thrown items around the house, turned over a sofa and slapped the complainant across the face.

“He had then gone to the back garden to get a machete and swung the item around causing damage to the downstairs toilet.”

Following this incident, Broad had defied a restraining order not to contact his victim.

He pleaded guilty to common assault, having a bladed article in public, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order.

In a victim impact statement, the complainant said: “I am constantly living in fear and I have had cameras installed at my property.

“I haven’t had a full night’s sleep since last August.

“I feel as if there’s no escape from this.”

Gareth Williams, representing Broad, said his client had been “devastated” after his long-term relationship with the woman ended.

The court was told the defendant had been to prison in the past for breach of a restraining order.

Recorder Powell jailed him for 15 months, suspended for two years.

Broad must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay a £156 victim surcharge.