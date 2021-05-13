THERE has been a ‘serious’ crash on the A465 near Abergavenny with two women in hospital.

The road is closed both ways between the Skenfrith junction of the A465 and the junction with the A40 at the Hardwick roundabout.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "The RTC was reported to us at 8am and involved two vehicles – a fiat 500 and a Dacia Duster.

"Two women, one from each vehicle, were taken to UHW for medical treatment. The vehicles are in the process of being recovered."

The condition of the women is not yet known - Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted.

The southbound carriageway was reportedly closed just before 10.40am and the northbound carriageway is now also closed, causing congestion to roads through Abergavenny.

Traffic Wales tweeted: “[There is] a road closure in both directions on the A465 between Mardy and Abergavenny due to a collision.

“If you are travelling in the area be prepared for delays.”

Traffic Wales also reported that the A465 is closed between Cefn Coed and Hirwaun due to a collision.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "Emergency services remain at the scene of a road traffic collision which happened shortly before 11am today on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road between the Llwydcoed the Hirwaun junctions.

"The collision involved two vehicles and a number of people have been taken to hospital.

"The road is closed in both directions while investigations take place at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route."