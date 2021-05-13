A NEWPORT MS is calling on the Welsh Government to reinstate parkruns across Newport and Wales.

John Griffiths, Senedd Member for Newport East, wants to see the event return to traditional pre-pandemic sites such as Newport riverfront and Tredegar House.

Since March 2020, parkruns in Wales have been unable to go ahead - but with coronavirus restrictions starting to ease and more and more people being vaccinated, Mr Griffiths wants to see the Welsh Government work with local authorities so that activities such as these can return.

Mr Griffiths said they had proven to be "one of our most successful public health initiatives".

He added: "A number of people have contacted me to ask when our local park runs will be able to start up again - both in Newport and across Wales.

READ MORE:

"The park runs have been one of our most successful public health initiatives and the sooner they are able to start again the better.

"This needs to be done in a safe and fair way though - we need Welsh Government to work with all our councils so that all our park runs recommence at the same time.

"If that doesn’t happen, we run the risk of people travelling to the areas where they are taking place and these events becoming overcrowded, which potentially increases the risk of Covid infection.

"We have seen during the last year how important exercise has been for both physical and mental health.

"I hope this can be looked at by Welsh Government as the restrictions start to be eased further."