PUBS in Wales will welcome guests indoors from May 17 – including many Brains and Marston’s venues.
All pubs will adhere to government guidance – table service will be in place, with guests also able to order using the online ordering systems Marston’s Tap or Brains Tap (dependent on location).
The venues will be accepting walk ins, with booking also available, and outdoor facilities will remain for people who prefer to socialise outside.
Marston’s CEO, Ralph Findlay, said: “It’s fantastic that all our pubs and Brains’ pubs across Wales can reopen, inside and out.
“Over the past few weeks, we have seen people visit pub gardens, come rain or shine, for the pure enjoyment of socialising with friends and family.
“Our teams can’t wait to fully open the doors and welcome back guests, it’s been a long time coming and we encourage everyone to safely visit and support their local.”
Here' the full list of SA Brains and Marston's pubs in South Wales opening their indoor areas from May 17:
ABERGAVENNY
- Hen & Chicken, Flannel Street
- Lamb & Flag, Brecon Road
BARRY
- Cherry Orchard, Barry Road
- Master Mariner, Skomer Road
- Park Hotel, Park Crescent
- Tynewydd Inn, Tynewydd House
BRIDGEND
- Cherry Laurel, Kingsway
- Llangewydd, Broadlands, Gentle Way
- Pheasant, Heol Eglwys
- Red Dragon, Litchard Hill
- Two Brewers, Brackla Way
- Ty-Risha Alehouse, Pen-Y-Cae
- Water Mill, Main Road
BRYNMAWR
- Willow Tree, Blaina Road
CAERPHILLY
- Bumble Bee, Sirhowy Enterprise Way (Blackwood)
- Cwrt Rawlin, Nantgarw Road
- Green Lady, Pontygwyndy Road
- Moat House Inn, Lon-y-Llyn
- Otter, Bridge Street (Newbridge)
- Pontygwindy Alehouse, Pontygwindy Road
CARDIFF
- Admiral Napier Hotel, Cowbridge Road East
- Albany Hotel, Donald Street
- Birchgrove Hotel, Birchgrove Road
- Blackweir Tavern, North Road
- Clifton Hotel, Clifton Street
- Cross Inn, Newport Road
- Crwys Hotel, Crwys Road
- Dock, Mermaid Quay
- Duke of Wellington, The Hayes
- Fairwater Hotel, St Fagans Road
- Fox & Hounds Hotel, Old Church Road
- Fox & Hounds Hotel St Mellons, Chapel Row
- Heath Hotel, Whitchurch Road
- Highfields Inn, Caerau Road
- Hollybush Hotel, Glyn Coed Road
- Lewis Arms Hotel, Mill Road
- Maltsters Arms, Merthyr Road
- Monkstone Inn, Newport Road (Rumney)
- New Bridge Inn, Abergele Road
- Old Arcade, Church Street
- Pendragon, Excalibur Drive
- Retreat Hotel, Llanedeyrn Estate
- Sand Martin, Ffordd Fred Keenor
- Three Arches, Heathwood Road
- Ty Mawr, Graig Road
- Tynant Inn, Morganstown Road
- Yard, St Mary Street
CHEPSTOW
- Piercefield, St Arvans
CWMBRAN
- Blinkin Owl, Henllys Way
- Greenhouse, Newport Road
MONMOUTH
- Punch House, Agincourt Square
NEWPORT
- Blaina Wharf, East Dock Road
- Hanbury Ale House, Uskside
- Llanwern Bull, Queens Way
SWANSEA
- Black Boy, Gower Road
- Cockett Inn, Waunarlwydd Road
- Mary Dillwyn, Pontardulais Road
- Old Inn, Swansea Road
- Pitcher & Piano, Wind Street
- Pump House, Pump House Quay
- Three Sisters, Mansel Terrace
- Vivian Arms Hotel, Gower Road