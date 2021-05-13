THE bomb squad have been called to Gwent after a 'suspicious device' was discovered.

Police have closed a road after a magnet fisherman pulled a 'suspicious device' out of a river.

Sean Thomas, of The Magneteers, was fishing in the Sirhowy River near Gelligroes Mill this afternoon.

His first catch was what he believed to be a mortar bomb, but now believes is a tank shell.

Mr Thomas called police and the road has now been closed.

Officers have put a 500 yard cordon in place, but no properties have had to be evacuated.

Specialist personnel from the army's explosive ordnance disposal unit are en route.

A Gwent Police spokesman described the incident as "ongoing".

They said: “We received a call around 3.05pm on Thursday 13 May, reporting that a suspicious device had been found in Gelligroes Mill Road, Pontllanfraith.

“Officers are attending and a 500 yard cordon has been established, although no properties have been evacuated. Temporary diversions are currently in place.

“Specialist trained personnel from the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit (EOD) are en route to examine the object and the incident is ongoing.

“There is no ongoing risk posed to members of the community and this is not thought to be linked to terrorism.”

Mr Thomas said: "It was a bit of a shock to pull something out like that.

"We have pulled out guns before, but nothing like this down here."