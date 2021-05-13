JAMES Corden has dropped a major hint that fans of BBC hit Gavin and Stacey will be treated to new episodes in the future.

He spoke with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 when he said it would be a “shame to leave it there.”

He said: "As it stands right now, there aren't any plans to do one, but that's not to say that there isn't the want or the inclination to do one... that special ends on such a... it's so open-ended that I think it would be a shame to leave it there.

"That's certainly my feeling, and I think Ruth feels the same. It doesn't feel like the end of a book, it feels like the end of a chapter, so I do feel like if we ever did another one that would be the end of it.

"But, with the last one... that's why we wrote it without telling anyone. We'd finished it before we called the BBC because we just didn't want to make anything that would in any way let everybody down.

"And so my hunch is no-one will ever know if it's coming until we've got it, but we haven't had a single conversation about it."

The news will delight fans of the show who are eager to see if Smithy (Corden) says yes to Nessa (Jones) who proposed in the final moments of last year’s Christmas special leaving fans on a huge cliffhanger.

Corden who spends much of his time in America as the host of The Late Late Show co-wrote the popular series with friend Ruth Jones.

He admitted the pair would need to be together to write any future episodes.

He said: "We also can't write separately - we're terrible at it, because they're part writing sessions and part therapy sessions, really.

"It feels sometimes like we open a portal, there's all these characters in Barry Island, then slowly but surely these ideas present themselves and we just happen to be the two that write them down, you know."

The sitcom ran on the BBC between 2007 and 2010, first on BBC Three and then moved to BBC One, before it’s return in 2019 which saw Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Allison Steadman, Melanie Walters and Rob Brydon reprise their iconic roles.

The one-off Christmas special broke records when it became the most-watched Christmas show of the decade, pulling in almost half of the TV audience at 8:30pm with 11.6 million viewers.