WALES could be in line to welcome back Ant and Dec and a host of famous faces for a second year in a row.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced the country would not be reopening to international travellers for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning this year's series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here could have to look for an alternative location.

Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, hosted the first series of I'm A Celeb not to take place in the iconic Australian rainforest.

The series saw Queen of the Castle Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah and TV presenter Vernon Kay live in the 19th century castle last November.

In a statement on Facebook, Mr Morrison said: "International borders will only open when it is safe to do so.

"We still have a long way to go, and there are still many uncertainties ahead.

"We will continue to do everything we can to work together prevent a third wave and roll out our vaccination programme. And, as always, we will continue to listen to the medical advice and make decisions in the best health and economic interests of all Australians."

Speaking in March, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the Welsh series of the show was a "tremendous success," but added she hoped the show would return to Australia.

"If we can go back to Australia - and this show is meant to be in Australia - then that's what we'll do," she said.

"We have a very good plan if not, as we have already done it once (in the castle)."

Ant and Dec at Gwrych Castle.

And hosts Ant and Dec have also said they would be happy to return to Wales this year.

"If during coronavirus we have to stay put and do it in Wales again, I'd be very happy," said Ant, speaking to Digital Spy. "We'd happily go back there. We'd miss the sunshine, mind."

"The people in Wales were lovely," said Dec. "They made us feel very welcome.

"I had a lovely time. I will miss the sunshine, but I will not miss the jetlag of coming back from Australia.

"I'd love to go back to Oz. But if we had to go back to Wales, I wouldn't be disappointed."