NEWPORT County AFC have opened a tickets ballot for their League Two play-off fixture at Rodney Parade even though they are still waiting to learn how many fans can cheer them on against Forest Green Rovers.

The first leg of the semi-final has been chosen as a pilot event for the safe return of fans but the Welsh Government is yet to give the Exiles a permitted crowd figure.

On Thursday it was announced by Swansea City that they can have an attendance of around 3,000 for their Championship play-off clash with Barnsley at the 21-seater Liberty Stadium.

That fixture is a week on Saturday but County still don’t know how many of their season ticket holders will get to watch their first game of the season despite it happening at the start of next week.

They have warned that the figure is likely to be lower than the 1,100 that have bought season tickets and have opened a ballot for the tickets, which will be free.

“Newport County AFC remains in dialogue with Welsh Government for Tuesday's League Two play-off semi-final pilot event at Rodney Parade against Forest Green Rovers,” read a club statement.

“Subject to final approval, the club would like to provide supporters with a ticketing update.

“As communicated during the 2020-21 season tickets sales process, season ticket holders have first priority for any home matches supporters are permitted to attend, but the capacity is set by the authorities.

“Although we are still uncertain over the final approved capacity, tickets for the fixture will be free of charge to season ticket holders if our proposal is approved by the Welsh Government.

“If approved, it is likely we will only be able to accommodate supporters who purchased a season ticket and there will be no individual match tickets available for the fixture. In addition, the club has contractual obligations to issue tickets to our commercial partners.

“We anticipate the final approved capacity being smaller than the number of season ticket holders, and there will therefore be a ballot for those season ticket holders wishing to attend the fixture.

“Season ticket holders who wish to attend are asked to express their interest by emailing tickets@newport-county.co.uk before 6pm on Friday.

“If you wish to apply as a support bubble, please include the names of all season ticket holders that are in your support bubble (maximum of six) within your e-mail. “We ask you to seek permission from all in the bubble before submitting your e-mail to us. Please choose one person within the bubble to apply for the ballot.

“We only require one e-mail from one member of your bubble to be entered, so please do not send multiple e-mails as you will only be entered once.

“If no members of your household bubble have an e-mail address, please call 01633 264572 before 6pm to register for the ballot. We encourage all season ticket holders to apply via e-mail.”

Michael Flynn's side last played in front of a crowd in Newport when they beat Morecambe 1-0 in March, 2020 in front of 3,048 fans.