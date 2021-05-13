MUSLIMS have been warned not to “drop the ball” as Eid celebrations begin across the UK.

One of Britain’s leading imams warned Muslim families to refrain from mixing households and hugging friends and family when celebrating.

Qari Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board (Minab), was speaking on Wednesday evening as he led prayers at the end of Ramadan at the Makkah Masjid in Leeds, where he is senior imam.

Imam Asim said it will be “excruciatingly painful” to celebrate Eid without gathering in numbers and embracing loved ones, especially as the major relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions is just a few days away.

But he urged everyone to “take that one extra step”.

Muslims have been warned not to "drop the ball" amid Eid celebrations. (PA)

He said: “This Eid will be very different in the sense that we will not be able to greet each other in the traditional way of embracing each other, hugging and handshaking with each other.

“But I’m really hopeful that next Eid we will be able to be with each other and embrace each other and share a meal with our extended family and friends.

“We just have to take that one extra step to get us through this pandemic and make sure that we do not drop the ball before the restrictions are completely eased.”

Many of the usual festivities, including large indoor gatherings with extended family and friends, for example, are still not possible this year as the UK strives to minimise the spread of the virus.

Imam Asim said iftar – breaking the fast each day during Ramadan – would normally see around 200 people enjoying a three-course meal in the building.

He said: “It’s been extremely challenging to follow the restrictions that have been in place but people have made incredible sacrifices and the Muslim community has strictly followed the guidelines given by the Government.”

The imam said that, as well doing this because “life is the most important thing we have”, mosques have been “keen to ensure no opportunity is given to those who want to fan the flames of Islamophobia and point fingers towards Muslims saying, somehow, Muslims are breaking the rules more than any other community”.

#EidMubarak to all #Muslims around the globe.



Eid will be different this year. Celebrate it safely but stay connected online.



May this #Eid bring joy, prosperity & love to our hearts, with strength, peace & safety to those struggling and suffering around the world.#SafeEid pic.twitter.com/ai4LCRtmW7 — Qari Asim MBE (@QariAsim) May 12, 2021

Imam Asim said: “It’s excruciatingly painful because the easing of restrictions is taking place next week when we will be able to hug each other and we would be able the embrace each other.

“It’s quite difficult, especially if you try and explain that to young people or a child saying we cannot visit Grandma’s house or we cannot go and see Grandpa.”

The imam said families would also be remembering those who had died, adding: “Many families will have at least one seat empty at their dinner table this Eid.

“There isn’t any congregant in my mosque who hasn’t lost a family member or friend.

“While we’ll be celebrating, we’ll also be remembering the lives that have been lost.”