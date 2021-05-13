WALES' first large outdoor pilot event has been held today.

Hundreds of people gathered in Cardiff to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at Cardiff Castle.

The celebration marks the end of Ramadan, a month of prayer and fasting for Muslims.

13.05.21 - Picture shows Eid-al-Fitr taking part at Cardiff Castle, Wales, which marks the end of Ramadan. The event is being used as a Welsh Government pilot scheme to have people attending events. 95 adults were in attendance, not including children

Around 300 to 500 people were expected to attend the event, the first chosen as a test event by the Welsh Government as Wales moves out of lockdown.

READ MORE:

The next will see around 500 people attend the Tafwyl Festival in Cardiff on May 15, before fans are welcomed back to Rodney Parade for Newport County's first leg play-off clash with Forest Green Rovers on May 18.

13.05.21 - Picture shows Eid-al-Fitr taking part at Cardiff Castle, Wales, which marks the end of Ramadan. The event is being used as a Welsh Government pilot scheme to have people attending events. 95 adults were in attendance, not including children

First minister, Mark Drakeford, said: “It’s been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales – for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work - and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales.

"As we look at lifting the coronavirus restrictions in Wales we have worked closely with event organisers to establish a list of pilot test events which take in a range of different locations and types of event.

13.05.21 - Picture shows Eid-al-Fitr taking part at Cardiff Castle, Wales, which marks the end of Ramadan. The event is being used as a Welsh Government pilot scheme to have people attending events. 95 adults were in attendance, not including children

"This work is bringing us a step closer to a return to events in Wales, I’d like to thank these event owners and Local Authorities and Health Boards for their commitment in working with us and wish them well over the summer.

“These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees – whether participants or spectators – is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance.

13.05.21 - Picture shows Eid-al-Fitr taking part at Cardiff Castle, Wales, which marks the end of Ramadan. The event is being used as a Welsh Government pilot scheme to have people attending events. 95 adults were in attendance, not including children

“We're asking people to celebrate Eid differently again this year. I very much hope that celebrations at the castle are enjoyed by those with tickets.

"If you don't have a ticket please celebrate safely with your immediate household or within support bubbles.”

The events have been selected in discussion with the Welsh Government’s project board for the test event programme and event owners. A testing protocol and risk assessment will be tailored for each event.