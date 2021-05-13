A NEWPORT pub which has worked hard to reduce noise has been praised by the community.

The Tredegar Arms in Rogerstone was served a noise abatement notice in October 2020 due to complaints – from more than one resident – and has taken measures to reduce this, with their beer garden now open after Wales' lockdown.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: “The council served a noise abatement notice on the Tredegar Arms pub in Rogerstone in October 2020, due to complaints received about noise from the beer garden.

“The notice required the licence holders of the pub to take steps to mitigate the noise coming from the beer garden. The licence holders informed us last month of the steps they had taken and have engaged the local community about these steps.

“The council has received no further noise complaints since the abatement notice was served and is not currently undertaking any investigation into the pub.

“The council was required to serve an abatement notice once it was satisfied that a statutory noise nuisance was being caused.

“The purpose of the notice was simply to resolve the noise nuisance, not to close the pub.”

Barmaid Louisajane Conte said: “We need Newport City Council to realise how much the pub is needed in the community – how important it is and what it represents.

"We're not a rowdy or noisy pub - one family brings their son who is on the autistic spectrum and very sensitive to noise because they know how quiet the pub is."

The venue, which also serves food, has proved popular within the community – hundreds of residents have shared positive opinions of Rogerstone’s Tredegar Arms on Facebook.

Vic Lock said: “TA Rogerstone is literally at the bottom of my drive. It's a great pub, run by a lovely friendly mum and daughter, Carol and Cath. We moved opposite four years ago, it's had two landlords since we've lived there and we have never had any issues. We've had some great times in the pub. I can take my children there or go in alone and I always feel welcome. It's the heart of the community.”

Sarah Lightbody, a regular at the pub for more than 20 years, said she’d be lost without the Tredegar Arms community – including the ‘invaluable’ support they gave her when her husband suffered a brain injury in 2017.

Ms Lightbody said: “As a result of his brain injury, my husband has very little memory and routine is extremely important for him. If this support were to be taken away from him, he would essentially become a recluse with very little outside contact.”

Steve Brickley added: "The Tredegar Arms Rogerstone is a fantastic, well run establishment and has been for the past 30 years or more that I myself can remember. I live within close proximity to the pub and have never experienced any untoward behaviour or noise. It is very welcoming and a place where you can take your children and relax, unwind and talk to your family and friends.

"Pubs are much more than a place to 'have a drink and a bite to eat.' They are a social network that improves happiness and overall mental health. It’s a place where the local community go to chat with their loved ones and for people just wanting to have a nice time. Making and maintaining friendships is something that has to be done face-to-face; the digital world is simply no substitute."

Gwen Vaughan admits he doesn't go there often, but stated she has brought her teen son - who has ASD and learning difficulties to the venue.

Ms Vaughan said: "I don’t get the chance to go there very often but when I have been, I’ve found it to be a friendly place with a warm atmosphere. They have been especially kind and accommodating to me when I have brought my teenage son who has ASD and learning difficulties. I haven’t ever found it to be a noisy pub (I wouldn’t be able to take my son there if it was) but I have never been there at closing time."