INTERNATIONAL travel will return in Wales on Monday, as the country moves into alert level two.

From May 17, a traffic light system, aligned with England and Scotland, will be introduced.

Countries will be classified as green, amber or red, depending on the coronavirus situation in those countries.

It means people living in Wales will be able to travel to a small number of foreign destinations on the green list without the need to quarantine on return.

Mandatory quarantine for countries not on the green list remains in place.

From May 24, a paper-based vaccination status will be available for people in Wales who have had two doses of vaccination and need to urgently travel to a country that requires covid vaccination proof.

However, the Welsh Government continues to advise people to only travel abroad for essential purposes.

It is part of a range of relaxations being introduced on Monday, alongside the already announced reopening of indoor hospitality, for groups of six people from up to six households.

As Wales moves into alert level two indoor entertainment venues will reopen, and there will be an increase in the number of people able to attend organised indoor activities, 30, and outdoor activities, 50.

While all holiday accommodation can fully re-open, and indoor visitor attractions, such as museums and art galleries, can return.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Thanks to everyone’s hard work and ongoing efforts, we can take another step towards relaxing the coronavirus restrictions and move to alert level two on Monday.

“Indoor hospitality will be able to reopen, a move that will be welcomed by many of us as we look forward to enjoying a drink, a meal and the company of friends and family in a café or pub.

“By sticking with the rules and our successful vaccine programme, we are making really good progress in controlling the virus and keeping rates low.

“But the pandemic isn’t over – the new, so-called Indian variant of concern is another unwanted twist in this pandemic, which we are monitoring closely.”

Earlier this week, the Welsh Government announced additional financial support for businesses still affected by coronavirus restrictions – they will be able to claim up to £25,000 more in support to help meet ongoing costs.

The announcement was the first to be made by the incoming government and was the first phase of a £200m package earmarked to help businesses affected by the pandemic.

If public health conditions remain positive, further relaxations will be considered at the next three-week review.

These include allowing people to meet in private homes, permitting of larger scale events, and increasing the number of people who can attend organised activities and events, including wedding receptions, to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.