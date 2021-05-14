A DRUG dealer led police to his cannabis supply hidden in a suitcase in his bedroom after they raided his flat.

Aaron McKeown, 23, of Allen Close, Bettws, Newport, was caught with dope which had a potential street value of £1,500 following the bust two years ago.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said: “On August 6, 2019, at around 7.15pm, police officers executed a search warrant at a Newport address where this defendant was with others.

“He approached an officer and admitted there were drugs in the property and told them where they were.

“They were in a suitcase that was in his bedroom.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard police seized cannabis with a street value of between £1,000 and £1,500.

They also found a mobile phone belonging to McKeown which had drug-related text messages.

Mr Roberts said there were texts arranging deliveries and the sale of drugs to other dealers.

He added: “There was an expectation of significant financial gain in this case.”

McKeown pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, said: “The defendant was selling to those he knew.

“This was low-level dealing.

“He gave the police the PIN number for his phone which were the keys to the castle.”

Mr Bowen added: “He has a stable accommodation – he lives with his mother – and stable employment.

“He has been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending.”

The court was told the defendant was a man of previous good character with no convictions to his name.

The judge, Recorder David O’Mahony, told McKeown: “You said you made a stupid mistake and you lost an apprenticeship as a result of your arrest.

“You have now found employment and you are said to make a great contribution to your company.”

The defendant was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

McKeown has to pay £400 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Recorder O’Mahony ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.