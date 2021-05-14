GWENT is "one of the safest places" to live and work in the UK, the Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

Jeff Cuthbert was speaking following the release of the latest ONS crime data.

The figures for the final quarter of 2020 show that Gwent has one of the lowest levels of recorded crime in the UK when compared to other police force areas.

It also showed that overall levels of crime have fallen since the same period in 2019.

It is consistent with the wider UK picture which has seen a fall in recorded crime since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

However, as lockdown begins to lift, Mr Cuthbert is warning people not to become "complacent".

He said: "Gwent continues to have one of the lowest levels of recorded crime, including one of the lowest levels of violent crime, in the UK.

"We have seen a rise in recorded drug offences consistently over the last year and I am reassured that this reflects the results of proactive policing and successful operations carried out by Gwent Police to tackle serious and organised crime.

"Over the last few months I have been speaking to residents who are understandably concerned about a rise in crime and antisocial behaviour as lockdown measures ease.

"I want to reassure residents that Gwent Police are prepared for this with extra patrols in key areas and they are liaising closely with businesses and communities that may be affected.

"Gwent Police’s newly formed We Don’t Buy Crime Team is also providing proactive crime prevention and target hardening advice to residents and business to help them avoid becoming targets for crime.

"Gwent remains one of the safest places in the UK but we will never be complacent. By working together with Gwent Police and partners we will continue to create a safer Gwent for all.”

READ MORE:

Detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain, Gwent Police’s head of crime, added: “A drop in the level of overall crime in Gwent is always encouraging to see.

“We remain committed to providing protection and reassurance to our communities so that they continue to be safe places to live and work.

“We’re determined to keep our streets as free from crime as possible and our work never stops in that regard.

“The health crisis has presented many challenges to how we police and how we keep the most vulnerable members of our communities safe.

“I would like to thank the public for their support during this time and for the part they’ve played in keeping themselves and others safe.”