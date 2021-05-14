WOULD you like to have the chance to buy a pub/restaurant for just £10?

Well, that chance is available in Gwent, thanks to an extraordinary gesture being made by the owners of the business.

The Raglan Arms, in Llandenny - between Raglan and Usk - is being sold in a raffle, by current owners William and Judith Brown, with tickets costing just £10.

They hope that by selling the pub this way, it will give someone the chance to get involved in their dream industry.

The pair said: "We know how hard it is to get that deposit together, especially in this industry and particularly so at this time.

"We are therefore entering the Raglan Arms as a prize to give someone that chance to own their own restaurant with no start-up debts.

"The prize includes the business property, all fixture and fittings, including stock, and a spacious four-bedroom accommodation over the business.

"We want it to go to someone who will treasure it, and run it like a dream."

The restaurant/gastro pub has an AA rosette and was recently listed as one of the top 20 gastro pubs in Wales.

The property has a restaurant seating 32, a conservatory dining area seating 18, and a lounge bar seating 14. it also boasts a stunning outdoor deck area seating 37, and a car park with spaces for 30 cars.

The competition will run for two months, until July 8.

For the first month of the competition each paid entry will receive four free extra entries.

The total number of paid entries for the competition will be 95,000.

You can learn more about the competition here, or the restaurant itself here.