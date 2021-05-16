IN DECEMBER 1969 a flu outbreak caused the death rate to rise, although doctors stressed there was no cause for alarm. Flu was responsible for 28 of the 85 deaths in Pontypool, however by January doctors report the situation was starting to ease.
Dr F Hallinan said: "The cold weather hits the elderly worst of all. In extreme cold they are slowed down and do not move about quite so much. It is then they are susceptible to coronary thrombosis."
Mr Rowland Heaven being presented the Evening Post Oratorio Cup which he won at the Jersey Eisteddfod for singing Mendelssohn's If With All Your Hearts
The prompt action of employees at Weston Biscuit Factory in Llantarnam during a fire was praised. A fire broke out in January 1970 near near a storage area. Workers rushed to deal with the blaze, and freezing conditions kept the blaze under control until the fire brigade attended. Biscuit production was barely interrupted as a result with the factory hoping to be back into full production within days.
A group of award-winning candidates at the annual prize-giving of the British Steel Corporation's Stainless Steel Division at Panteg Works
Cinema listings from 1970
Free Press photographs from this time show car dealerships selling a Ford Escort for £645, a Ford Capri for £925 or a Morris Mini for £465.
Meanwhile, the Roath Furnishing Company were selling buttoned back three-piece suites for 58gns, a sideboard for 65gns or a quilted divan for £16gns.
A winter clothes sale
On TV this year was Doctor Who, The Debbie Reynolds Show, The Val Doonican Show and The Clangers.