KATE Garraway has hit out at “entitled” Prince Harry following his latest podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

The Duke of Sussex described his upbringing as a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.

In an apparent swipe at his father, Prince Charles, he stressed the importance of taking his children away from the “genetic pain” of his upbringing.

It is Harry’s latest interview in the US since stepping back from senior royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Earlier this year, he appeared alongside his wife in an interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey when he said he felt “really let down” by his father.

The interview was the topic of discussion on Friday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain and presenter Kate Garraway shared her thoughts on Harry’s latest comments.

She said: "He is very young isn't he, Archie and the other one is not with us yet.

"I wonder whether when they begin to challenge him - which is what children do, it is what teenagers do especially - then whether he will break away in as brutal way as possible and it will come back at him."

"Do you think, he has always been in the public eye obviously, but do you think he understands when he says these comments the devastating impact these comments will have?

"Because we have had people say to us already: 'What does he mean about the cycle of pain? I grew up in a house where there was abuse, I had all sorts of things happening in my life'... and of course we know pain is pain. It may be a different type of it."

She added: "He is telling his story, but it instantly sounds entitled, and it sounds without empathy, doesn't he?"

Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Harry said: "There is no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1.