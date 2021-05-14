A MAN jailed for kicking his pet dog to death is back behind bars after he was sent to prison for dangerous driving.
Matthew Benjamin wrote his victim’s Land Rover off after he followed him for around 14 miles through Monmouthshire in his Ford Transit van.
The 38-year-old defendant’s vehicle hit the 4x4 as he overtook it in the Chepstow area between Shirenewton and Crick, prosecutor Tom Roberts said.
The complainant’s Land Rover crashed after being forced on to shallow banking during the terrifying incident on November 11, 2020, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Benjamin, of Earlswood Road, Earlswood, Shirenewton, was jailed for nine months by Recorder David O’Mahony after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
He was sent to prison for 17 weeks just before Christmas 2019 after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Newport Magistrates’ Court was told how Benjamin had killed his Staffordshire bull terrier called Diesel that December in a “cowardly and vicious” attack.
After being jailed for the dangerous driving offence, the defendant was also banned from driving for two years and 18 weeks.
He must also sit an extended test to regain his licence and pay a victim surcharge of £156 following his release from custody.
