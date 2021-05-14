Amazon will create 10,000 new jobs as part of plan to expand the its UK workforce to 55,000 by the end of the year.

The online retail giant will also be launching a £10 million programme the help employees gain new skills.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has profited from an accelerated trend towards online shopping in the UK.

Amazon will be opening more warehouses in the north and south of England to deal with greater demand.

The company will open a parcel centre and four new fulfilment centres, as well as expanding its delivery station network, creating new permanent roles in engineering, human resources, computing, health and safety, finance, and those dealing with customer orders.

A new fulfilment centre will open in Hinckley, East Midlands, this summer, creating 700 new permanent jobs, and the company will also open a parcel centre in Doncaster and new fulfilment centres in Dartford, Gateshead, and Swindon that will each create more than 1,300 permanent jobs later this year.

Amazon plans to extend its UK workforce to 55,000 by the end of the year.

New jobs will also be created in corporate offices, web services and operations networks in areas including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Cambridge.

Amazon’s UK country manager John Boumphrey said: “We’re creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits.

“We’re also delighted to be working with the British Chambers of Commerce on a pioneering approach to our Career Choice programme to provide the training, and skilled workers, needed to boost local economies right across the country.

“We’re proud of the front-line roles we offer across Amazon, and we also know that they will be a stepping stone for some in their career journey.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng described the move as "a huge vote of confidence in the British economy".

Amazon said its programme pays course fees for employees who have expressed an interest in pursuing a career outside of the company (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said: “Amazon’s announcement is fantastic news and a huge vote of confidence in the British economy, helping us deliver on our commitment to level up across the UK with a whopping 10,000 new permanent jobs.

“As we build back better from the pandemic, this is a prime investment in our retail sector.

“Over the past year, Amazon’s workforce have pulled out all the stops to ensure consumers have had safe access to goods during this challenging time.

“Their latest investment will open up a wide range of opportunities for even more workers, helping to develop the skills needed to power tomorrow’s economy.”

Amazon said training will be offered through its programme, where it pays course fees for employees who have expressed an interest in pursuing a career outside of the company.